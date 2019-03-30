|
WENZEL
Janice Muriel (Jan):
Passed away peacefully on 28.3.2019 with her family by her side. Loving Mum of Tricia, Erica, Karen, Deb, Chris and Jo-Anne. Mother-in-law to Jim, Andy, Graeme, Ross and Corrina. Adored Grandmother to 16 (and of course Ebby). Great- Grandmother to 22 and 1 Great-Great-Grandchild. Cherished memories of a beautiful lady.
Rest Peacefully Mum You will always be missed
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 30, 2019