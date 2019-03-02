SMITH Janet (Etta):
|
Currently, the Guest Book for Janet SMITH is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 5 March 2019.
23.09.1930 - 28.02.2019
Dearly loved wife of John (JD) (dec) Much loved mother of Janette, Alistair (dec) and Gordon.
Cherished grandmother of Centaine, Ellen, Robert, Madeleine, Paul, Alan and Michael. Loving great grandmother of Oscar.
You left us with a garden full of beautiful memories, always with a smile, no matter how difficult life became. Peacefully at rest.
SMITH Janet (Etta):
Our sincere thanks to Regis Como
for their genuine care
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 2, 2019