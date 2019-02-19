|
JONES (Janet Isobel):
20.10.1930 - 17.2.2019 Loving wife of William (Bill) (dec), cherished mother of 9, grandmother of 19 and great grandmother of 35. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving and devoted family.
Thank you to all the doctors, nurses and staff of Hollywood Hospital for your wonderful care of Mum.
A beautiful soul now at peace, forever in our hearts.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 19, 2019