|
Currently, the Guest Book for Janet HUGGETT is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 14 March 2019.
HUGGETT (Janet):
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Jan. Daughter of Bruce (dec) and Lexie. Sister to Lyn, David and Bradley. Sister- in-law to David and Lisa. Aunt to Michael, Nicki, Larissa, Lianne, Brian, Mitchell and Hayden. Great aunt to Ethan, Lilly and Lucy. May you rest in peace surrounded by your furry friends.
At Jan's request there will be no Funeral or Memorial Service.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 11, 2019