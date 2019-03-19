|
TAYLOR (James William
O'Donnell):
Passed away peacefully at home on Friday 15th March surrounded by loving family. Dear husband of Pauline, father of Helen, Janice, Robert, Kathleen and Andrea. Grandad of Bronwyn and Shane Gras Gorringe, Wade Curedale and Tonia Painter, Hannah Curedale, Liam and Terese Richardson, and Callum Richardson. Great Grandad to Ezra, Thomas, Maya, Hunter, Eva and Oscar. Rest in peace my darling.
No flowers by request. In lieu, please donate to the wonderful Silver Chain Group. Thank you.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 19, 2019