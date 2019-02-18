PASH James (Jim ): With much sorrow we say goodbye to you my darling husband. Also the most special father to Geoff, Steve and Janine, father-in-law to Anna, Julie and Mike. The greatest pop to six granddaughters and seven great grandchildren.
No longer are we together but in my heart forever. Treasured memories until we meet again.
Your loving wife Hilary
PASH James (Jim):
Sad farewell to the best father and mentor you could ever have. In our hearts forever. Your loving son Geoff, daughter-in-law Anna, granddaughters Janella and Bree, Laurence and Louis.
PASH James (Jim):
Loving memories of our most wonderful father and pop. He was the most caring and gentle of souls. We will greatly miss his smiling face and remember him always. Love Steve, Julie, Kris, Cam and Jack, Nikki Gerard and Hazel.
PASH James (Jim):
My beautiful Dad. A beautiful, kind, loving and gentle man who we all love so much. You will be in our hearts forever.
Janine, Mike, Simone and Jon, Michelle and Jeremy, Kyuss, Bailey, Taye and Sienna.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 18, 2019