|
Currently, the Guest Book for James MOYES is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 9 March 2019.
MOYES (James Suttie):
Born in Airdrie, Scotland 11.12.1936. Passed away at Kalamunda Hospital on Friday 01.03.2019, aged 82. Loving husband of Margaret. Devoted Father of Annie, James and Michelle. Father-in-Law of Stephen and Brian. Grandad of Adam, Chris, Stephen, Eric, Daniel, Skye, Timothy, Tenille and Jason. Pop of 17 Great Grand children.
Remembered with love and always in our hearts.
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 6, 2019