James MARSHALL

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "MARSHALL (James ): A life well lived full of love and..."
    - James MARSHALL
    Published in: The West Australian
  • "MARSHALL (James Brown ): Goodbye to our wonderful father..."
    - James MARSHALL
    Published in: The West Australian
  • " MARSHALL (James): Fond memories of our cousin Jimmo and..."
    - James MARSHALL
    Published in: The West Australian
Currently, the Guest Book for James MARSHALL is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 12 April 2019.

MARSHALL
(James Brown ): 11 March 1924 to
7 April 2019
Much loved father and father-in-law of Trudy and Alan and Jim and Ann. Grandfather of Gemma and Kelly, great grandfather of Olivia, Jorja, Hamish and Toby. Passed away peacefully now reunited with Mum. Our sincere thanks to the wonderful caring staff at Jacaranda Lodge



logo


logo
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Powered By Legacy.com