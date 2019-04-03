Funeral notice



COWLEY:

The Main Funeral Service for Mr James Peter Cowley of Rivervale will be held in our Leanne O'Dea's Cannington Chapel, cnr Albany Hwy and George Street West, Cannington, commencing at 1:30pm, on FRIDAY (5.04.2019). The cortege will leave the Chapel at the conclusion of the Service and arrive at FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington Street, Palmyra at 3:45pm for a Burial Committal.

1307 ALBANY HWY CANNINGTON 9461 7133

WA Family Owned

www.leanneodea.com.au







