The Main Funeral Service for Mr James Peter Cowley of Rivervale will be held in our Leanne O'Dea's Cannington Chapel, cnr Albany Hwy and George Street West, Cannington, commencing at 1:30pm, on FRIDAY (5.04.2019). The cortege will leave the Chapel at the conclusion of the Service and arrive at FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington Street, Palmyra at 3:45pm for a Burial Committal.
