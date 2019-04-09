JACK GREENWAY

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "GREENWAY (Jack ): Passed away peacefully on Sunday 7 April..."
    - JACK GREENWAY
    Published in: The West Australian
  • " GREENWAY (Jack): It was a privilege to know such a fine..."
    - Jack GREENWAY
    Published in: The West Australian
  • "GREENWAY (Jack ): To our beloved Jack, the gentleman. For..."
    - Jack GREENWAY
    Published in: The West Australian
Currently, the Guest Book for JACK GREENWAY is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 12 April 2019.

GREENWAY (Jack ): Passed away peacefully on Sunday 7 April at the grand age of 89. Much loved partner of Jean (dec), father of John (dec), Pete and Merry (dec). Grandfather to Amy, Matt, Zoe, Kate, Paul, Sophie, Jeff and Jodie. Great grandfather to Olivia, Jasper, Emily and Grace. Father-in-law to Cath and Diane. Brother-in-law of Gwenda. Dedicated family man, sportsman and eloquent gentleman who was loved by everyone. We'll miss you Jack.

Published in The West Australian on Apr. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Powered By Legacy.com