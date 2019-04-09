GREENWAY (Jack ): Passed away peacefully on Sunday 7 April at the grand age of 89. Much loved partner of Jean (dec), father of John (dec), Pete and Merry (dec). Grandfather to Amy, Matt, Zoe, Kate, Paul, Sophie, Jeff and Jodie. Great grandfather to Olivia, Jasper, Emily and Grace. Father-in-law to Cath and Diane. Brother-in-law of Gwenda. Dedicated family man, sportsman and eloquent gentleman who was loved by everyone. We'll miss you Jack.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 9, 2019