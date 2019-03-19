|
COLEGATE
(Jack Reginald):
22.09.1992 – 13.03.2019 Passed away suddenly. Beloved son of Shane and Sharon. Loving brother to Sarah and Mitchell, partner of Mariah. Brother- in law to Tom, uncle to Mia, Ella and Aria.
A dear friend to many, you will be sadly missed.
Family requests please no additional flowers at the Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 19, 2019