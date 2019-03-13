|
WALLACE (Ivy):
Passed away peacefully on 11th March aged 84. Devoted wife to John (dec). Loving mother to Kathleen, Betty, Anne-Marie (dec) and Ian. Mother-in-law to Richard, Mike and Barb. Special Granny to Jay and Naomi, Nikki, Christopher and Jenna, Sarah, George and Naustdal and Peter. Great Gran to Isla (dec), Finn and Lochy.
Now with Dad and Annie.
Thanks to the staff of Brightwater Beaches
for your loving care of Ivy
for the past four years.
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 13, 2019