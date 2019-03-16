POZZOBON:
The Funeral Mass for Mrs Italia Pozzobon of South Fremantle will be celebrated in St Patrick's Basilica, 47 Adelaide St, Fremantle commencing at 10.30am on THURSDAY (21.03.2019). The cortege will leave the church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington St, Palmyra at 11:45am for a Burial Service. Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Bowra & O'Dea Chapel, 312 South St, Hilton at 7.00pm on WEDNESDAY (20.03.2019).
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 16, 2019