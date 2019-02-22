WILSON (Isobel ): Resting now with your beloved Chilla (dec), daughter Evie (dec) and son Greg (dec). You will be remembered always for your devotion to family and God. May you have eternal peace and comfort Nanny Isobel. All our love and thanks from your daughter-in-law Beryl, son-in-law Bob, grandchildren Gary, Glen, Charlie, Elissa, Kelsey and Melita. Plus your many great grandchildren. A long life filled with love. Time to rest now.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 22, 2019