Funeral notice



GARCES:

The Funeral Mass for Mrs Isabel Garces of Kardinya, will be celebrated in St Patrick's Basilica, 47 Adelaide St, Fremantle commencing at 2.15pm on TUESDAY (26.2.2019).

The Cortege will leave the Basilica at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington St, Palmyra at 3.45pm for a Burial Service. Please assemble at Samson Pavilion at 3.35pm.

Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Bowra & O'Dea's Chapel, 312 South Street, Hilton at 7.30pm on Monday (25.2.2019).

FREMANTLE 312 SOUTH STREET HILTON 9239 7744

WA Family Owned

www.bowraodea.com.au







