|
Currently, the Guest Book for Isabel GARCES is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 23 February 2019.
GARCES (Isabel):
Born Paul Do Mar, Madeira, Portugal on 9th January 1934. Passed away unexpectedly at Fiona Stanley Hospital on 17th February 2019. Dearly loved wife of Martinho (dec). Loved sister of Fatima. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bartolomeu and Wendy, Doreen, Marilyn and Mark. Cherished Avó of Corinne, Curtis, Tino, Ryan and Owen. To the world you were but one, to us you were the world.
Descanse em Paz
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 20, 2019