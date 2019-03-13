|
WINSPEAR (Iris Ann):
Passed away 8.3.2019, aged 95 years.
Dearly loved wife of Norman (dec). Dear mother and mother-in-law of Bill and Ann, Norma and John, Kevin, Debbie and Andrew. Loved Grandma of Scott and Jacqui, Jeffrey and Julia, Paul and Amanda, Michelle, Rowan and Annabelle. Loved Great Grandmother of Ivy, Milla, Henry, Monty, Maeve and Ella.
Reunited with Dad. Rest in Peace Mum. Forever in our hearts.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 13, 2019