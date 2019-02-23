|
Currently, the Guest Book for Iris GIBLETT is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 26 February 2019.
GIBLETT (Iris May):
18.04.1930 - 22.02.2019 Dearly loved Wife of Reg (dec). Mother of Rick, Sharon, Joe and Paula. Mother-in-Law of Teresa, Ron, Raylene and Glen. Grandmother of 12, Great Grandmother of 14.
Reunited at last with Dad GIBLETT (Iris):
Beautiful Mum of Sharon and Ron. Nan Iris of Bindy, Darren and Tilly, Cole, Reggie and Tex. We are so blessed and grateful to have had a Mum and Nan like you. You have left us with such amazing memories. We all know how you adored all your family and made each one feel special. I'm sure you know how much we all loved you. Free of pain and no more suffering. Having that cuppa at last with Dad
Love you xx
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 23, 2019