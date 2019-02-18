PAPADIMITRIOU:
The Funeral Service for Mrs Ireni Papadimitriou will be held in the Greek Orthodox Cathedral, St Constantine and Helene, Parker Street, Northbridge commencing at 2.00pm on FRIDAY (22.02.2019). The cortege will leave the Cathedral at the conclusion of the Service and arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Road, Karrakatta at 4.00pm for a Burial Service.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 18, 2019