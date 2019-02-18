|
PAPADIMITRIOU (Ireni):
Passed away peacefully at Hellenic Aged Care, Dianella on 16 February, aged 98. Loving wife of Emmanuel (dec). Beloved mother of John, Jim, Mary and Anna. Loving mother-in-law of Marie, Lorraine and Dave. Grandmother of 11, Great grandmother of 17.
Your presence we miss Your memory we treasure Loving you always Forgetting you never
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 18, 2019