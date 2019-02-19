Inger SCHMIDT

In Memoriam
Inger (SCHMIDT ): (Nee Wigelius) A Memorial Celebration for our much missed, beloved mother. Will be helled at the Sea View Golf Club at 5:30pm on the 28th of February. Her dear friends are invited.

Inger requested no flowers, but there will be the opportunity to honour her motto, "Giving is Love" by contributing to her charities.



Published in The West Australian on Feb. 19, 2019
