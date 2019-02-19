Inger (SCHMIDT ): (Nee Wigelius) A Memorial Celebration for our much missed, beloved mother. Will be helled at the Sea View Golf Club at 5:30pm on the 28th of February. Her dear friends are invited.
Currently, the Guest Book for Inger SCHMIDT is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 22 February 2019.
Inger requested no flowers, but there will be the opportunity to honour her motto, "Giving is Love" by contributing to her charities.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 19, 2019