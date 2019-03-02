Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Ines BERTOLI is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 5 March 2019. View



Born Giuncugnano, Lucca, Italy 6th February 1926. Passed away peacefully at Aegis Carrington on 26th February 2019. Dearly loved wife of Guglielmo (dec). Much loved mother of Franco and Luciana. Cherished Nonna and Great Grandmother. To the world you were but one, to us you were the world. Reunited with Dad. Riposa in Pace.

Mum, thank you for all you gave us and did for us, gone but never forgotten. We have wonderful memories. Love always Frank and Gail.

Nonna so many memories, thank you. Anthony and Kate, Michael and Teagan, Anna and Ben. Great Grandmother to Joshua and Heath.



We cannot imagine life without you in it but wherever we go and whatever we do, we will always have beautiful memories of you. Dearest Mum of Luciana. Cherished Nonna of Mark, Laura, David, Paul and Marie. Great Grandmother of Alexa, Luca and Isabel.







