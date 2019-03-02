BERTOLI:
The Funeral Mass for Mrs Ines Bertoli of Aegis Carrington, formerly of White Gum Valley will be celebrated in Christ the King Catholic Church, Lefroy Road, Beaconsfield commencing at 10am on FRIDAY (8.3.2019). The Cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington Street, Palmyra at 11.15am for a Burial Service. Please assemble at Samson Pavilion at 11.05am. Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Christ the King Catholic Church, Lefroy Road, Beaconsfield at 9.30am FRIDAY (8.3.2019) prior to Mass.
FREMANTLE 312 SOUTH STREET HILTON 9239 7744
WA Family Owned
www.bowraodea.com.au
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 2, 2019