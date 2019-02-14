R ossi:
The Funeral Mass for Mrs Isolina Ilia ROSSI of Bassendean will be celebrated in St Joseph's Church, 22 Hamilton Street Bassendean on Saturday 16.02.2019. Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited at 9:45AM and the Mass will commence at 10:00AM. The cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of GUILDFORD Cemetery, Kalamunda Road, South Guildford at 11:30am for a Burial Service.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 14, 2019