|
Currently, the Guest Book for Ian TAYLOR is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 19 March 2019.
TAYLOR (Ian George Nicol):
29.10.1934 - 12.03.2019 Passed away peacefully after a short illness, at Kalamunda Hospital. Beloved husband of 57 years to Nancy Muriel. Much loved father of David, Craig and Karen. Father-in-law to Carolyn, Julie and Emmet. Loving Pop to Peter, Oliver, Kimberly, Amanda, Shane, Amie and special Poppy to Deegan.
Night Night, see you in the morning.
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 16, 2019