SMITH (Ian):
Passed away peacefully at Collie Hospital with Family by his side. Loving Father of Tamara and Rebekah. Father in Law of Gavin and Pigga. Pop of Sasha, Lachlan, Brayden, Taj and Quinn. A smiling face, a heart of gold, the dearest Dad this world could hold, on earth you toiled, in heaven you rest,
God bless you Dad, you were the best
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 9, 2019