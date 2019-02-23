KING (Ian Wells ): Beloved husband of Dell, loving father to Michael, Peter (dec) and Margot, father-in-law to Franco. Loving popee to Jordan. Passed away after a short illness. He was much loved by all his family and so many others. He lived his life to the full until the last moment with love, commitment, humour and generosity of spirit. He will be sorely missed by so many.
Currently, the Guest Book for Ian KING is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 26 February 2019.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 23, 2019