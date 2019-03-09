HUNTER (Ian ): Passed away peacefully in the early hours of 7.3.19 aged 78. Beloved husband of Jill, loving dad of Michelle and Heath. Much loved father in law to Mark and Delphine and cherished grandpa of Adrien, Ella, Tiahn and Jaye. You always said we were blessed as a family and we certainly were. Forever in our hearts until we meet again.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 9, 2019