(Ian Douglas ): 19.12.1949 - 12.2.2019 Dearly beloved son of Ted and Sheila Holmwood (both dec), loving eldest brother of Yvonne Height and Gary, much loved father of Clinton, Phillip and Travis, loving Big Poppy of Trohan, Mackenzie, Zac, Addison and Eli, lifelong friend of Cheryl Evans and Jill McCreath's best mate. Ian passed away peacefully at Waikiki Private Hospital on Tuesday surrounded by his family and friends at his side. Gone fishing with Mum, Dad and Bill.

RIP beautiful man











