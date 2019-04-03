|
Currently, the Guest Book for Ian GILLESPIE is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 6 April 2019.
GILLESPIE (Ian):
Sadness at the news. Deepest sympathies to Mary, John, Drew, James and Families. Our love and thoughts are with you at this time.
Jim and Agnes McNally
GILLESPIE (Ian):
We are thinking of you all at this time. We send our love and comforting hugs for the loss of your lovely Husband and Father.
Kim, Paul and Sionyn McNally
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 3, 2019