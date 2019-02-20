BLACK (Hugh John ): In loving memory of my most wonderful husband. I miss him so much. He will always be a part of my every day. He was a wonderful inspiration to our 3 children.
RIP Darling Hugh
BLACK (Hugh John):
Much loved father, grandfather and great grandfather to Brent, Colleen, Darryl, Rachel, Amy, Courtney, Peter, Tahnee, Reuben, Lyla, Mia, Hugo, Isla, Noah and Zoe.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 20, 2019