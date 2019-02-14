|
HAY Hilda (Margery):
Passed away peacefully 12.2.2019. Beloved wife of Ken (dec). Loving mother of Brian, Gary, Janet and Julie and mother-in-law of Kay and Pat. Much loved Nan of her grandchildren Tracy, Pauline, Annita, Jodie, Andrew, Elaine, Jaz, Rose and Samantha and great grandchildren Tayla, Tempany, Willow, Trinity, Torston, Jakob, Mia, Lucy, Emily and Hayley
Always in our hearts R I P
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 14, 2019