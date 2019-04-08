WRIGHT
Currently, the Guest Book for Helen WRIGHT is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 11 April 2019.
(Helen Elizabeth ):
29.12.1950 - 08.04.2012
Those we love remain with us, as our love itself lives on for you
And cherished memories never fade because our loved one's gone, those we love can never be more than a thought away
For as long as there is memory you will always live on in our hearts
Gone are the days we used to share, but in our hearts you're always here
never more than a thought away
Loved and remembered every day
All our Love Bob
Vanessa and Samantha
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 8, 2019