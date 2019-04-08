In Memoriam Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Helen WRIGHT is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 11 April 2019. View



(Helen Elizabeth ):

29.12.1950 - 08.04.2012

Those we love remain with us, as our love itself lives on for you

And cherished memories never fade because our loved one's gone, those we love can never be more than a thought away

For as long as there is memory you will always live on in our hearts

Gone are the days we used to share, but in our hearts you're always here

never more than a thought away

Loved and remembered every day

All our Love Bob

Vanessa and Samantha







