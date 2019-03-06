CVITAN (Helen ): Passed away 4.3.19 aged 81 years. Loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Susan, Marie and Greg, Philip and Sarina. Grandmother of Prue and Daniel, Chris, Megan and Rhys, Simone, Renee. Great Grandmother of Benjamin, Mikayla, Sienna, Cruz, Mila and Oliver. Sadly missed by us, now resting peacefully. A private funeral will be held in accordance with her wishes.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 6, 2019