PEETERS (Harry ): 10.5.1940 - 17.3.2019 Very much loved by all who knew him, Harry's heart was far bigger than his substantial voice.
He will be missed and remembered forever by his family in Australia and Holland.
Husband to Christiane for 39 years.
Stepfather to Denise, Alyson, Stephen and Frank
Opa to Lily, Ryan, Declan and Jessica
Harry asked we celebrate his life without a formal service.



Published in The West Australian on Mar. 23, 2019
