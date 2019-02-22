BEESLEY (Harold ): Passed away peacefully at home on 19 Feb 2019. Beloved husband of Dorothy. Younger brother of John. Father to Stephen, Carolyn and Joanne. Father-in-law to Maeve and Rick. Loving Pop to his 3 precious grandies Roisin, Erin and Casey. "Life is but a weary struggle from the cradle to the grave". RIP Buzz
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 22, 2019