BALDSING (Harold ): Captain Harold Baldsing Beloved Husband and Father passed away in the early hours of Sunday 24th March 2019.
He was the finest example of a human being many of us have ever known and will be missed by his wife Christine, 5 children and 4 grandchildren.
Services to be held at Our Lady of Mercy Girrawheen.
Family and friends are invited to say farewell.
Dad would appreciate a donation to St Vincent de Paul in lieu of flowers.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 26, 2019