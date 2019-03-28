TAYLOR (Harley ): Passed away peacefully on 26.3.2019. Beloved husband of Cath, devoted father of Sue, Maree and Anita. Father-in-law of Glenn, Russell and Jeff. Treasured Grandfather of Morgan, Larissa, Matt, Abbey, Ashley and Harley. A great bloke who was admired by so many. His humour and smile will be so greatly missed.
|
Currently, the Guest Book for Harley TAYLOR is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 31 March 2019.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 28, 2019