BAKOWSKI (Halinka ): Dearest friend to all, loving wife to Jan, inspirational mother to Agnieszka, adoring grandmother to Noah and Maya. A pillar of grace, kindness and support. "Life is but a few scratches of the claw in the sand.." W. Szymborska. Yet your life Halinko, touched us all. Rest in peace, you will be missed, but your legacy and spirt will live on and never be forgotten. Malgosia, Tadelusz, Anya i Basia Watroba.
|
Currently, the Guest Book for Halinka BAKOWSKI is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 19 March 2019.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 16, 2019