THOMAS (Gwyneth):
19.12.1926 - 24.2.2019 So blessed to be able to call you our Mum, a true living Angel on this earth. Glad you are again with Dad. You will live on forever in our hearts. Beloved mother to Glenn (dec), Keith, Ken and Sandra. Treasured grandmother to Ryan, Lauren, Fiona, Nathan, Megan and Madelaine and great-grandmother to Emilia and Felix.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 6, 2019