DOWSON
Gwendoline Florence
(nee Richardson):
24.8.1918 - 13.3.2019 My dearly beloved mother (my best friend) has passed at 100 years of age. She will be greatly missed by her family, till we meet again Mum.
Love from your daughter Cheryl, son-in-law Fred, Nannikins to Belinda, Richard and Ingrid.
Nannikins to 13 great- grandchildren.
Rest in Peace Mum
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 16, 2019