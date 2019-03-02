Gregory TERPOS

Funeral notice


TERPOS:
The Funeral Service for Mr Gregory (Zorba) Terpos of Safety Bay will be held in Evangelismos Greek Orthodox Church, Carr Street, West Perth commencing at 10.00 am on WEDNESDAY (6.03.2019). The Cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of the Service and arrive at the main entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington Street, Palmyra at 11.45 am for a Burial Service.
1307 ALBANY HWY CANNINGTON 9461 7133
WA Family Owned
www.bowraodea.com.au



logo
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Powered By Legacy.com