TERPOS:
The Funeral Service for Mr Gregory (Zorba) Terpos of Safety Bay will be held in Evangelismos Greek Orthodox Church, Carr Street, West Perth commencing at 10.00 am on WEDNESDAY (6.03.2019). The Cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of the Service and arrive at the main entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington Street, Palmyra at 11.45 am for a Burial Service.
1307 ALBANY HWY CANNINGTON 9461 7133
WA Family Owned
www.bowraodea.com.au
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 2, 2019