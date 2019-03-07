Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Graham MACKIE is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 10 March 2019. View



MACKIE

(Graham Lawrence):

Passed away peacefully on March 3rd. A kind, generous and caring Husband, Father and Poppie. Our hearts and minds will always be filled with love and so many precious memories for which we will be forever grateful. We will miss the sight and sound of you roaring past or turning up in one of your cool cars and always with a big hug! Forever remembered, with so much love. Robyn, Fiona, Megan, Paul, Jack, Aidan, Georgia and Eva xx

MACKIE (Graham):

Missing you Dad, a Father who I always admired, loved and was very proud to call Dad. A generous man who achieved highly through his application and dedication to his family, work, friends and the community. A man who was an inspiration to me throughout my life and whose deep values I try to live by as much as possible. A life time of happy memories.

Love Scott and Chris

MACKIE (Graham):

Dear Pop, we will cherish the memories we have of racing around the streets in the old cars with you, the early morning swims at Port Beach and listening to you whistle around the house to Sinatra. Thank you for always supporting us.

Love Corrina, Rachel, Michael, David, Phillip, Grayden and Austen

MACKIE (Graham):

A wonderful Father-in-law, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Forever in our thoughts. Deepest sympathy to Scott, Robyn, Fiona, Megan and families.

Love Lea and Sean







