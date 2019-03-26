Graham CLARKSON

CLARKSON (Graham):
Passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019, at Juniper Sarah Hardy Home after a long illness. Aged 79.
Loving husband of Winifred for 49 years. Loved Dad of Stephen and Andrew, Father-in-law of Bec and loving Grandad of Dean, Brett and Kayla.
We'll remember your smile, the things you would say and we will treasure the hours we spent each day. Sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Sarah Hardy.


Published in The West Australian on Mar. 26, 2019
