FITZMAURICE (Graeme John):
Passed away peacefully at home on 10 March 2019.
Beloved husband of 59 years to Diane and brother to Janice Hampshire.
Much loved father to Jane, David, Helen, Stuart, son-in-law Tom, daughter-in-law Elsa and Paul.
Loving Grandfather to Todd, Michael, Brianna, Ashleigh, Brooke, Anna, Lynne, Luke, Melanee and Great Grandfather to Elyse and Atlas.
We will all miss you every day and love you always.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 13, 2019