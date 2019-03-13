|
MCINTOSH (Gordon Douglas):
Passed away peacefully 10.03.2019. Beloved Husband of Betty (dec), Father of Graham and Craig, Father-in-law of Lynne and Dorothy.
Dad, your life's journey took you far and wide and we are so proud of how much you achieved. We will miss you so much. Graham and Lynne,
Craig and Dorothy
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 13, 2019