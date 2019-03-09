|
Currently, the Guest Book for Gloria WALLEY is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 12 March 2019.
WALLEY (Gloria Dawn):
AM CITWA89 Our adored mother passed away on Monday (25.2.19).
Beloved wife of Angus Paul Walley (dec). An amazing woman. Strong and true, caring and loving. She supported and loved her family, friends and strangers throughout her beautiful life.
She will be forever missed by us all.
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 9, 2019