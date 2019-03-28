HUNT (Glenys Fay ): 7.8.1941 - 27.3.2019 Much loved wife of 56 years to Peter (dec). Loving Mother to Suzie, Juliette and Felicity; beloved Mother-in-law to Neil, James and Lee and a cheeky loving Gran to Tom, Sam, Kate, Ben, Lachie, Jaime, Emily, Phoebe, Will and Ellen.
|
Currently, the Guest Book for Glenys HUNT is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 31 March 2019.
Mum passed away peacefully after a short illness. We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to Mum's beautiful, loving carers at Berrington Subiaco and to the staff at Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital.
Forever Loved
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 28, 2019