BAKER (Glenn ): To our beloved father / grandfather who passed away Monday 1.04.19 at 6:35am at Fremantle Hospital, we love you so much. Thank you for everything you have done for us - we are proud to call you our father / grandfather. As per your last wishes, you are going home to Leonora.
Check Leonora Funerals Facebook page for details of his funeral.

Published in The West Australian on Apr. 2, 2019
