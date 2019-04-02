BAKER (Glenn ): To our beloved father / grandfather who passed away Monday 1.04.19 at 6:35am at Fremantle Hospital, we love you so much. Thank you for everything you have done for us - we are proud to call you our father / grandfather. As per your last wishes, you are going home to Leonora.
Currently, the Guest Book for Glenn BAKER is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 5 April 2019.
Check Leonora Funerals Facebook page for details of his funeral.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 2, 2019