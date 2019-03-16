|
STEPHENSON (Glenis):
Our loving Mum peacefully passed away on Tuesday 12th March. You were an amazing, special lady that inspired everyone you met. We will always remember your kindness, gracious manner and the pride and joy you brought to all of our lives. We will miss your humour and infectious laughter. You will always be forever in our hearts. Loving mother to Jeff, Donna, Jennie and John, Grandmother to Katie, Sarah, Ben, Jack, Barry and Dean and loving partner to Kevin (dec).
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 16, 2019